ROCK HILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – York County leaders unveiled a new proposal to get construction back underway on the Carolina Panthers training facility in Rock Hill during a council meeting Monday night, officials confirmed to Queen City News.

Construction on the new facility was halted earlier this month after Tepper Sports and Entertainment said the City of Rock Hill had not contributed its share of the funding in time.

York County Councilman William “Bump” Roddey told Queen City News that Rock Hill was able to pay the initial $20 million dollar payment, but bonds were never secured for the full $225 million amount.

During the County Council meeting Monday night, council members proposed a solution that would request Tepper Sports and Entertainment to pay for the infrastructure costs upfront.

In return, the plan proposed, the company would receive tax credits from York County, the City of Rock Hill and the Rock Hill School District.

Councilmember Roddey said the plan is a better financial option for the taxpayers because it takes the government off the hook for repaying any loans.

“This came upon us real quick,” Roddey said. “It put staff in probably one of the most challenging positions to work on, to bring us back something that at least offers, or continues to offer, York County’s support for the Carolina Panthers, and their practice facility, their headquarters, and any future developments they have committed to.”

The proposed plan will now reportedly go before the Rock Hill City Council for them to advance or accept the proposal before going to the Panthers’ organization to review.

The funding proposal was voted on last-minute during Monday night’s meeting after county leaders said the construction team had begun to pull workers.

“I have great concerns for the hundreds of men and women who’ve worked tirelessly day after day on this site to get this project up, and whose jobs are currently at risk,” said District Seven Councilman Joel Hamilton.

County leaders said they hope the plan will restart the project and keep it on schedule for training camp in 2023.