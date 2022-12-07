ROCK HILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – York County announced a formal resolution Wednesday night between Panthers’ owner David Tepper and GTRE, a development arm of Tepper’s organization, over the failed Panthers’ training facility project.

The County is now seeking court approval of a settlement; it will receive $21,165,000 from a GTRE affiliate ‘in respect of its claim for the recovery of funds transferred to GTRE in January 2021.’

Upon receipt of the settlement, the County will withdraw [if any] prior complaints, allegations, or Tepper Entities engaged in violation for wrongdoing concerning the County payment.

“The payment of the settlement amount is a full and satisfactory resolution of the County’s disputes with GTRE, David Tepper, and the Tepper Entities,” a County spokesperson wrote.

York County’s full statement can be read below:

“Under the Settlement, the County will receive $21,165,000 (which has been held in escrow continuously since July 2022 as the parties worked to reach settlement) from an affiliate of GTRE (the ‘Settlement Amount’) in respect of its claim for the recovery of funds transferred to GTRE in January 2021 (the ‘County Payment’). The receipt of the Settlement Amount is in full and final satisfaction and discharge of any and all claims the County had against GTRE, David Tepper and any of their related entities (the ‘Tepper Entities’) with respect to the County Payment and otherwise, and, upon receipt of the Settlement Payment, the County irrevocably withdraws any prior complaint, if any, and withdraws any allegations, if any, that GTRE, David Tepper or any of the Tepper Entities engaged in any violation of the Pennies for Progress statute or the C-Fund statute or engaged in any other wrongdoing with respect to the County Payment. The payment of the Settlement Amount is a full and satisfactory resolution of the County’s disputes with GTRE, David Tepper and the Tepper Entities. Therefore, GTRE, David Tepper and the Tepper Entities have acted in good faith; the County Payment is restored; and the County is satisfied. As a result, the County considers all matters related to the County Payment closed and believes that no action of any kind with respect to the County Payment is warranted.”

Queen City News reached out to GTRE; a spokesperson declined to comment.