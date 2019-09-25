State-of-the-art teaching tool being used at AnMed Health

ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) – The AnMed Health’s medical education program mannequin has been using Bob.

Bob is a state-of-the-art training tool, that medical students, residents, physicians, and staff can use to learn about various pathologies.

Bob, which isn’t short for anything- it’s just the educational simulator’s name, helps users learn how to diagnose ailments in the heart, lungs and abdomen using an ultrasound.

There are currently only two Bob simulators in the state of South Carolina.

A fact that Dr. Stoney Abercrombie, the campus dean for the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) and director of medical education at AnMed Health, is proud of.

The device can show students serious medical issues that they may not otherwise see in the field.

“Bob can show us an Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm, or triple a. This is where the vessel from the heart to the legs starts to swell and then if it bursts it’s almost lethal,: Ambercrombie said.

Ambercrombie said Bob is great for learning diagnoses on practically everything from the waist up.

However, one draw back is that mannequin isn’t equipped with arms or legs.

Thus students still practice on one another when learning about ultrasound use on ligaments.

Dr. Brian Mulroy, AnMed Health’s site director for Family Medicine, added that students can receive real-life diagnosing experience using the mannequin.

The hospital noted recent advances in ultrasound technology, resulting in less invasive treatments and testing, are why more clinicians use ultrasounds for diagnosis and treatment.

Third year MUSC medical student Nancy Edwards recently began using Bob and agrees he’s part of the wave of the future.

“Eventually we’re all going to carry around ultrasounds in our pocket. So learning it early is very vital to our education in the future,” Edwards said.”

While the AnMed medical education program is happy with Bob. The school has begun looking towards ways to obtain a Catherine simulator, to further the program’s educational progress.

Catherine, also a state of the art simulator, with a focus on female reproductive health. Something Bob isn’t equipped for.