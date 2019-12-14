State representative files bill to increase jail time for reckless drivers who cause great bodily injury

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)- In September, a road rage incident put a 13-year-old boy in the hospital for weeks. The driver got 30 days in jail, but a state lawmaker said that’s not enough.

Drivers can face up to ten years in prison for killing someone in a road rage incident or up to 30 days for reckless driving. State Representative Jason Elliott, a Republican who represents part of Greenville, is now pushing for a new law that would give a harsher punishment to those whose reckless driving seriously hurts someone.

Welfred Hallens, 13, spent more than a month in the hospital with a broken neck, arm, back, ribs, and a brain bleed after he was hit in a road rage incident while walking his sister to school. His family’s attorney, Christopher Pracht, said Hallens is home now, but he still has a long way to go.

“He’s basically learning to walk again, and so that’s the long drawn out process he’s having to go through,” Pracht said.

The driver who hit Hallens, Norman Gardner, was convicted of reckless driving. Police described it as a road rage incident, with Gardner hitting the boy at a speed of about 75 miles per hour. While Hallens was still in the hospital, Gardner was released from jail after serving 30 days, the maximum penalty for reckless driving.

Elliott is trying to change that.

“It came to my attention that we needed to do something in the law,” Elliott said. “There was a gap in the law.”

He filed a bill that would give reckless drivers who severely hurt someone up to three years in prison.

“When they’re driving that way, and it results in another person being severely injured to the point where they could have died or they’re permanently impaired or they lose the use of a leg or an arm or another part of their body, there’s got to be a more of a punishment than 30 days in jail,” Elliott said.

The Hallens family hopes the bill will become law.

“They are hopeful that…this is a bill that everybody, whether a Republican, a Democrat, and independent can get behind,” Pracht said.

Mayor Knox White is also supportive of the bill. He released a statement to 7news, saying “Road rage is a serious problem. Stronger penalties are needed to get the attention of offenders.”