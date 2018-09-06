State SRO funding heading to Upstate schools Video

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (WSPA) - Several Upstate school districts are getting help to pay for school resource officers.

“I think it's fantastic,” said Cowpens Elementary School Principal Cindy Snead. “It not only provides that level of safety for us at the school, but it really helps to foster powerful relationships in the community.”

After 19 years in education, she said times have changed before her eyes.

"We've been forced into this position where we have to put officers in school,” she said. “It's scary for sure but I have confidence in the fact that we have a plan.

It’s a plan that now includes school resource officers for every school in Spartanburg County School District Three.

“We had three school resource officers in our schools before - one at each middle school and one at the high school and we've added an additional four,” said Rodney Goode, Spartanburg School District Three’s Assistant Superintendent for Personnel and People Services.

The district’s school board is working on partnerships with the Pacolet and Cowpens communiities, as well as the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office.

The district is getting state funding towards that goal, after the state Department of Education announced school districts across the state will get $2 million in funding for new school resource officers.

“This will help us fund one position,” said Greg Mack, Spartanburg School District Three Assistant Superintendent for Finance and Operations. “The other three we're going to struggle trying to put together funding within our budget.

State leaders cut the list of more than 60 applicants down to 38 based on what districts had the most financial need.

“Our tax base is very small,” said Mack. “This grant is really a God-send. It's really going to help us finish it out.”

That help is also heading to other Upstate schools, including Abbeville, Anderson 2, Greenwood 51, Laurens 55 and 56, Spartanburg 1, and 4, and Union.

“The promise that I make to my parents every year is that I'm going to return them back safely to you everyday,” Snead said.

District leaders said it's not clear exactly how much the district is getting but it costs about $60,000 per officer.

The state said the money will go directly to the law enforcement agency, only to pay for the cost of a full-time SRO.