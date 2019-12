The SC Train Museum in Winnsburo South Carolina is offering train rides with Santa this holiday season.

Families can ride the train which loads at the museum On Saturdays on the hour from 10-3 or one of the Twilight rides on Fridays and Saturdays at 5:30 PM.

Santa will greer patrons and hot chocolate and chocolate chip cookies are available.

Santa will be there for pictures and families can sing Christmas carols and wear pajamas.



scrm.org to get tickets for the train rides with Santa