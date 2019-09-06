Statewide burning ban to be lifted Sat. at 7AM, SC Forestry Commission officials say

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – South Carolina Forestry Commission officials said the statewide burning ban will be lifted Saturday morning.

According to State Forester Scott Phillips, the ban will be lifted at 7 a.m., but the commission still asks for people to be vigilant when burning outdoors.

We reported earlier that the ban was issued due to higher-than-normal wind gusts from Hurricane Dorian, elevated drought conditions and limited firefighters, law enforcement and EMS crews who were committed to hurricane-related response efforts.

“Citizens planning to burn vegetative yard debris as part of storm cleanup or otherwise must make notification to the Forestry Commission, take the proper precautions, and conduct safe outdoor burning by staying with the fire until it is completely out,” according to commission officials.

The two types of public outdoor burning permitted in South Carolina are residential yard debris burning and forestry, wildlife and agricultural burning, or prescribed burning.