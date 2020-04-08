1  of  15
Staying in car during church services will be mandatory, McDowell Co. health officials say

by: WSPA Staff

MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – McDowell Co. health officials announced on Wednesday that it will be mandatory to stay in your car during church services as Easter weekend approaches.

In a statement, officials said it is vitally important that as Easter weekend approaches, McDowell County citizens are urged to practice social distancing and staying at home during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Easter Sunday is quickly approaching and there have been many questions about drive-in church services in the community,” Public Health Director Karen Powell said. “It is mandatory that individuals stay in their car, and cars are parked at least 6 feet apart. I highly recommend that windows in the cars remain up to ensure social distancing.”

She also says COVD-19 is transmitted through air droplets, therefore the virus could be passed from car to car, and that the upcoming weeks will be critical to follow all stay-at-home orders. 

The Stay at Home Executive Order from Governor Roy Cooper’s office went into effect on Monday, March 30 and is in place until April 30.

According to the order, individuals may leave their homes to perform essential activities such as health and safety, supplies and services, outdoor activity, essential work, to take care of others, to and from a place of worship and volunteering. 

Social distancing requirements include maintaining at least 6 feet of distance between individuals, washing hands frequently, cleaning high-touch surfaces and facilitating online or remote access for customers and employees if possible.

Call the COVID-19 Call Center for general information at 828-559-9683.

For COVID-19 medical screenings, call 828-527-6687 or visit mcdowell.clearstep.health. If you have an emergency, dial 911.

