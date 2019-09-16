Steelers’ Roethlisberger out for season

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) walks off the field as time runs out in a 28-26 loss to the Seattle Seahawks in an NFL football game in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019. Roethlisberger did not play the second half of the game. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WHTM) – Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is out for the season.

Roethlisberger sustained a right elbow injury late in the first half of Sunday’s game against the Seattle Seahawks.

In a statement Monday, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said Roethlisberger had an MRI on his right elbow Sunday evening and it was determined by the Steelers’ medical team that surgery will be required.

Tomlin expected Roethlisberger to undergo surgery this week.

The Steelers fell to 0-2 in a 28-26 loss to Seattle.