Step to avoid computer malware hacks

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Most of us have fallen victim to some kind of hack even if our computers are safe our information has been compromised.

So we want to give you some tools to protect yourself and your digital data.

7News’ Gordon Dill offered some advice from the FBI.

“And I want to be clear that we don’t know how these Oconee County servers were compromised, but in the past these attacks don’t actually hack computers as much as they hack you,” Dill said.

They trick users into opening the door for malware, usually through email phishing.

The FBI has a special website set up to help prevent that type of hack.

They advise us to:

Be suspicious of any unsolicited email that requests personal information.

And even if it looks like it comes from someone you know, move your mouse over the email sender to check the address. Many times that’s a big giveaway that the email is fake.

If you get an unexpected email, even from someone you know, that asks you to download something, call them. Double check that they sent it to you and that it’s safe.

Most of the major attacks on our state government computers have been a result of this kind of attack.

Remember when the department of revenue was hacked? That started with one of these emails.

If you’re careful with what you open and download, most of these attacks can be prevented.