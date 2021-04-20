Still time to register for Upstate American Heart Association 2021 Heart Walk online

Greenville, S.C (WSPA)- The Upstate American Heart Association is holding their first ever digital heart walk, asking the public to raise money and walk on their own, Saturday April, 24.

Marketing and COmmunications Director Megan Ramsey said the Upstate AHA is holding heart week with challenges all week. This includes donating to the farmers market, walking challenge days, and a day to challenge participants to drink more water.

On Friday April 23 there will be a kickoff on Zoom for anyone who registers. Organizers will be celebrating top fundraisers, top dog contest winner and kick off the weekend for participants.

To register for the walk visit the Upstate Chapter of the American Heart Association.