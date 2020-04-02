1  of  12
Stocks shake off an early stumble and turn slightly higher

News

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – This Monday, July 15, 2013, file photo shows the American flag and Wall Street sign outside the New York Stock Exchange. Major global stock markets and U.S. futures are higher, Thursday, April 2, 2020, following a rocky start to the day after a White House warning about possible American deaths from the coronavirus sent Wall Street tumbling. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are opening modestly higher on Wall Street Thursday, a day after dropping 4.4%.

Stocks had been headed for an even higher open until the Labor Department reported that more than 6.6 million people applied for unemployment benefits last week, double the record high set just one week earlier.

It was the latest sign that large numbers of Americans are losing their jobs as the economic damage from the coronavirus accelerates.

The U.S. and other large economies are widely believed to have sunk into severe recessions as businesses shut down the world.

The price of crude oil jumped 8% to about $22 a barrel.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

