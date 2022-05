GREER, S.C. (WSPA) – A stolen ambulance crashed into a police Wednesday afternoon in Greenville County.

According to the Greer Police Department, officers are currently on South Suber Road at Clement Road with a Greenville County ambulance that crashed into a telephone pole.

Police said the ambulance was stolen during a call for service on Tryon Street by the person being treated.

Details are limited at this time. We will update this story as more information becomes available.