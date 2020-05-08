Stolen firearm, sawed off shotgun, marijuana seized after search of Greenville home

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – Greenville Police Department officials said one person was arrested after marijuana, a sawed off shotgun and a stolen firearm were found during a home search Thursday.

According to the police department’s Facebook post, two officers, along with K9 Sabre, responded to a home on Lowndes Hill Road following a report of a firearm discharge.

Officer located the suspect inside the home and they also conducted a sweep of the home, where they reportedly observed several signs of drug activity, as well as smelled marijuana.

According to the post, a search warrant was obtained and served at the house, which resulted in marijuana, various forms of THC, four handguns, one sawed off shotgun and an airsoft gun.

The suspect was arrested and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession with intent to distribute near a school, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession of THC oil, possession of a stolen firearm, possession of a sawed off shotgun and discharging a firearm in city limits.