GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Emergency officials responded to a vehicle that was reported stolen in a Greenville County river Friday morning.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said the call came in around 7:15 a.m. The incident was at Saluda River close to Highway 183 near Old Farris Bridge Road.

No bodies were in the vehicle according to deputies.

Deputies mentioned that an investigation is underway after discovering that the vehicle tags were stolen from Furman University’s jurisdiction.

Officials were able to retrieve the vehicle with the assistance of a tow company.

The incident is under investigation by the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office. 7NEWS will update this story as more information becomes available.