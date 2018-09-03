News

Store owners caught sticking googly eyes on fish to look fresher

Posted: Sep 03, 2018

KUWAIT (KRON) - The cops definitely sensed something fishy going on here, didn't they?

A store in Kuwait was reportedly shut down after local police discovered the owners were sticking googly eyes on the fish they were selling to try and make them look... more fresh. 

Images were shared on Twitter by Al Bayan newspaper on Saturday, prompting many witty responses and spot-on fish puns. 

 

