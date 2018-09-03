Store owners caught sticking googly eyes on fish to look fresher
KUWAIT (KRON) - The cops definitely sensed something fishy going on here, didn't they?
A store in Kuwait was reportedly shut down after local police discovered the owners were sticking googly eyes on the fish they were selling to try and make them look... more fresh.
Images were shared on Twitter by Al Bayan newspaper on Saturday, prompting many witty responses and spot-on fish puns.
Kuwaiti police has shut down a fish store that was sticking googly eyes on fish to make them appear more fresh than they are. :-)— Mohamed El Dahshan (@eldahshan) September 1, 2018
via Al Bayan newspaper, @bayan_kw. pic.twitter.com/CcPa73fDQh
September 1, 2018
