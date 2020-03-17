Stores plan to sanitize, restock and allow seniors early access to items

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Dollar General announced their plan to open stores an hour early to accommodate high risk senior shoppers and to close an hour early to sanitize and restock their stores.

“We want to be able to help our senior customers with the ability to come in and get the items that they need, at a time that they are a little less busy and less crowded shopping in our stores. They can get in, get the things they need and get home,” Crystal Ghassemi, director of PR at Dollar General said.

This announcement comes after a spike nationwide in the demand for paper products such as toilet paper, disinfectant wipes and hand sanitizer.

The demand for these items caused more shoppers to crowd the stores, and swipe all essential items before senior citizens are able to purchase.

The large crowds and the absence of items could potentially put the health of those highest at risk of contracting COVID-19 in danger.

“It’s kind of hard to find tissue everywhere. They’re out of paper towels and I went to the grocery store and a lot of shelves were empty,” Robert Mills, a shopper at Dollar General, said.

To help decrease bulk buying, Dollar General plans to place a three item limit on all high demand items.

Gov. Henry McMaster urged all grocery stores in S.C. to implement similar limits to stop hoarding in the state.

Officials at Dollar General told us that taking care of their customers and employees is their top priority, but especially watching over their most vulnerable and high risk populations.

Shoppers said this new plan is a great way to create social distance between one another.

“I think it’s a nice thing, plus it will be safe too because all of this going around is pretty dangerous,” Mills said.

Ghassemi told us that if any employees contract COVID-19, they will be urged to stay home for at least 14 days with pay.

For more information on Dollar General and their store hours, please visit there website.