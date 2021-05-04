Storm damages homes in Greenwood County

GREENWOOD, S.C. (WSPA)- Several people in Greenwood County have been displaced after a storm tore through Wednesday.

Dozens of trees were downed and several homes were damaged along Johns Creek Road, where Christy Ward lives.

“It was just… it was a nightmare,” Ward said. “And you see…everything’s just gone.”

Ward lost her house, her car, and nearly lost her life when a storm ripped through Greenwood monday afternoon.



“I was getting really bad out here, so we started trying to leave to get her sister from school,” she said as she stood next to her 11-year-old daughter. “I got to the end of the driveway. I saw the trees blowing over so I told her, we don’t have time. And so I tried to back up and then this tree broke and fell on top of my car.”

She said it felt like thunder hit them. Her 11-year-old daughter was in the front seat.

“I had my child with me, so I was terrified,” she said.

A few feet away, her mobile home was knocked off its base.

“The car and the hosue were both destroyed,” Ward said.

Neither of them was hurt, and they’re now staying with a family member.

“I didn’t have insurance,” she said. “We had to call the Red Cross.”

At the house next door, a tree smashed through the kitchen window, knocking out the sink, overturning the dishwasher, and blowing out the skylight. The property owner said the older lady who rents the house wasn’t there during the storm and has a place to stay while repairs are underway.

“I was just horrified and amazed at how strong…how bad the damage was,” said Dana McCravy, who owns the house.

In town, the storm overturned several campers at a storage facility.

Back on Johns Creek Road, Ward, who is a single mom, said she dosen’t know how to begin rebuilding what the storm took.

According to Greenwood County’s Emergency Management Coordinator, no injuries from the storm were reported.