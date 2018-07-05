Storm knocks out phone service at Tryon Town Hall

Copyright by WSPA - All rights reserved

POLK Co., N.C. (WSPA) -- A thunderstorm has knocked out phone service at Tryon Town Hall. Power outages are also being reported across the area after early-morning storms.

Officials are working to restore service as soon as possible.

Thunderstorms moved through the area early Thursday morning.

It was a thunderstorm that caused the service outage at Town Hall, according to officials.

Duke Energy is reporting 21 customers are affected by power outages in Polk County.

Power is expected to be restored by 10:45 am Thursday.

Just over the S.C. state line, about 120 Duke Energy customers in Spartanburg County are currently without power. Most outages are in the northern part of the county.

Electricity should be restored there by 1 pm.

Duke Energy reports following outages as of 7:40 am:

Cherokee Co., SC: 43

Greenville Co.: 92

Henderson Co.: 46