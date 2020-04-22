Storm recovery victim almost victimized by looter; police steps up patrol

SENECA, SC (WSPA)–Seneca Police are keeping an eye out for looters after last week’s tornado.

7-News met with a homeowner, already a victim of the storm, who said he was almost victimized a second time.

After an EF-3 tornado, things are progressively getting back to normal in Seneca. As people work to save what’s left, one family said an unexpected visitor tried to take it all away.

“I’m just sitting there, trying to relax…trying to think….trying to see if this was real. Or was I dreaming. And there comes a guy nonchalantly. He was probably looking to come inside,” said Jerry Fowler, a storm victim.

Fowler said someone attempted to take items from their yard, thinking no one was home. Luckily he was watching, and asked the man to go away.

“He just stopped once I said what I said to him. And he left back out,” Fowler said.

Seneca Police said they’ve been investigating a similar case after the devastation.



“We do have one incident of an individual trying to unhook and steal a generator that was powering someone’s home,” said Chief John Covington, Seneca Police Department.

Chief Covington said that’s why they’ve had multiple officers out in full force, especially at night, and in the South part of town.

“They’re the most vulnerable right now and we have officers patrolling just to detect and deter any criminal activity,” Covington said.

Fowler said since then, he hasn’t seen anymore uninvited guests. He credits the work of the police department and other agencies for the protection.

“They kept everything safe for us and that’s why I’m calm now,” Fowler said.

While Seneca has a long road to recovery, Fowler hopes criminals will consider the pain many are already feeling, before doing their dirty work.

“Don’t do it. Don’t bother nobody’s house. Don’t bother nothing that nobody got left over from this storm, because you got to put yourself in they place. Would you want somebody to come and get whatever you have left?” Fowler exclaimed.

If you are concerned about looters coming to your property, police said it’s important for you to contact law enforcement as soon as possible.

Seneca’s Police Chief also said, if you commit this offense, you could face larceny charges.

