Storm Team 7: Severe storms possible for Upstate, WNC

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – The Upstate and western North Carolina could see some severe weather Wednesday afternoon.

Carolinas’ Chief Meteorologist Christy Henderson said it will be a warm and humid day with temperatures in the 80s. Showers and thunderstorms will start to increase by mid to late afternoon and continue into the evening.

One or two thunderstorms that develop could be strong to possibly severe. The storm’s main threat would be damaging straight line wind gusts and quarter-size hail.

Storm Team 7 will continue to track the storms throughout the day.

