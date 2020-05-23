Storms leave trees on power lines, homes in Travelers Rest

TRAVELERS REST, S.C. (WSPA)–Severe storms on Friday night making their way through Travelers Rest, and leaving damage to homes and power lines behind.

Two massive trees took out power lines, wrecked a brand new car, and left Isaiah Santilian’s family trapped inside their home.

“We all ran hid and pretty much just hoped for the best. Prayed,” Santilian said.

He, his brothers, his mom, and their family pets were inside when the storm started.

“This tree that big old tree right there. The moment I opened my door it fell and hit our balcony,” Santilian said.

Then, they were trapped.

“That’s where our front door is we couldn’t get out they told us not to because of this line that fell they didn’t know what was going to happen,” he said.

And they waited to be rescued.

“They had to put a ladder up and we had to come down from the balcony. Bring all of our stuff that would hopefully last us a few days.” Santilian said.

Just up the road, Deborah Schneider didn’t have to find an escape route, but she did have to take cover.

“I couldn’t believe this. I mean it’s a huge tree it’s been here a long time,” Schneider said.

A massive tree falling away from her home but taking out power lines on its way.

“It was just, it was wicked,” she said.

Schneider headed in from her garden moments before the storm hit.

“When i got into the house it really let loose and I went to the center of the house. I was afraid.”

And just as fast as the storm rolled in, it was gone.

“I’m just very thankful. It could be much worse,” Schneider said.

Santilian and his family aren’t sure what will happen next or where they’ll go. But what he does know, is that even with his house destroyed, he still has what’s most important.

“I’m glad that me and my family are ok, that’s all that really matters.”