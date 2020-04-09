1  of  14
Strong storms cause power outages in Greenville, Anderson counties

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)–Strong winds blew through parts of the Upstate overnight, leaving many people to clean up the mess and thousands without power.

Duke Energy spokesperson Ryan Mosier told 7News says damage to an electrical pole on Highway 418 resulted in hundreds without power.

“4:30 a.m. roughly is when the storm came through. By sunrise we was roughly 4400 customers out,” Mosier said.

He said weather events like this are something for which their crews train.

“Ee see these types of storms all the time. We expect these little microbursts and small thunderstorms to come through at a moments notice,” Mosier said.

Power outages like this one are something Colleen Snow in Anderson trains for too.

“Our livelihood is here in our stores and in our freezers,” Snow said.

Snow manages the Walker Century Farms Market where they sell fresh meat and other products.

“Usually when the power goes off we get a phone call from our security monitoring your let us know if our freezers are going to turn off,” Snow said.

Snow said the power went out twice Thursday morning. The second time she headed to the market.

“And when we did we saw the guys out there working quickly to get the power back on,” Snow said.

Mosier said when the power goes out it’s always important to repair lines quickly. But during the Coronavirus pandemic, it’s more crucial than ever.

“Our hospitals, our first responders, and folks who are really out there getting the job done and they can’t do that without power,” Mosier said.

Snow is just thankful she didn’t lose any product, and said more people than usual have been stopping by since many big box stores are sold out of meat and eggs.

“We have met a lot of new people here in the market over the last few weeks and it has been such a blessing to us,” Snow said.

Power is expected to be restored to customers Thursday afternoon.

The Walker Century Farms Market is open from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

