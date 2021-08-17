Strong storms leave behind damage to businesses and homes in Mauldin

MAULDIN, S.C. (WSPA) – Clean up is underway in Mauldin after strong storms left behind some major damage to homes and businesses like uprooted trees and a wall completely caving out.

“It was scary,” General Manager of Purple Tuna Tees/What the Fin Apparel, Gaye Holt told 7 News.

Gaye Holt is still processing what she saw unfold at her family’s business on Industrial Court in Mauldin Tuesday afternoon.

“The rain started to come real heavy, I started to go the door to shut it. At that time, boxes started moving and I got hit in the head and then, the wall just disappeared,” Holt said.

That’s when she told us, she started screaming for everyone working inside to get to a safer room.

“Everyone was asking if it sounded like a train, I said I don’t remember any of that, I just remember screaming,” Holt explained.

Less than a couple miles away in a neighborhood off of Miller Road, Donna Boston said the train sounds were roaring.

“I heard the wind blowing and trees rustling so I went into my bathroom and when I came out, I saw the damage all around the perimeter,” said Donna Boston.

She told us those winds left behind hefty damage like peeled off gutters, uprooted trees and the newly constructed fence shattered.

It all made for an extra memorable first day of school for some Greenville County students who briefly had to take cover before heading home.

“The lights were flickering off and on so I was like, okay and then the teacher yelled to get in the hallway. So I grabbed my Dunkin’ Donut box and went running down,” said Fourth Grader, Lily Arnold.

As for Holt who had a front seat to it all, she told us she’s just happy everyone in the storm’s path is okay.

“I feel like I’m still in crisis mode, but it could have been so much worse,” Holt told 7 News.

Someone with the National Weather Service told 7 News, they will have crews out Wednesday to survey the damage and confirm what kind of system came through the area.