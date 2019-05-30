GSP International Airport main runway reopens

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. GSP International Airport

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) - Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport's main runway reopened Thursday after a plane's brakes locked up shortly after landing.

According to Public Relations Manager Dudley Brown, the runway was closed at about 4:30 p.m. after Delta flight 1431 landed.

Brown said the plane's brakes locked up after landing safely on the runway.

According to Brown, the flight was coming from Atlanta.

GSP only has one runway and it remained closed until the plane was towed out of the way. No planes were able to depart from or arrive at the airport while the plane was stuck on the runway, according to Brown.

The runway reopened at about 6:30 p.m.