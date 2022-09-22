LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A student was arrested Thursday after a threat intended to be a prank placed a Laurens County high school on hold.

Officials implemented a schoolwide hold around 11:30 a.m. at Laurens District 55 High School due to comments circulating around campus.

The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office and district officials responded to the comments but did not find evidence of any weapon at the school.

The hold was lifted almost an hour after it was determined there was no credible threat to the school.

Deputies learned that the alleged threat was initiated by a student with the intent to prank the school.

“This is, unfortunately, a serious disruption, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies said, “Students cannot learn and the potential threat is very unsettling to the health of students, teachers, and parents. We are addressing this as an unlawful act.”

Laurens County School District 55 stated that they are handling the situation in accordance with the code of conduct to discipline the student and any action taken by law enforcement is separate from the district.

The student was arrested and transported to the Department of Juvenile Justice according to deputies.