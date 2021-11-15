Student brings gun to school in Greenville, recommended for expulsion

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A student is recommended for expulsion after bringing a gun to school in Greenville.

The incident happened at Hughes Academy of Science and Technology near the start of the school day.

According to the assistant principal, after they received a tip that a student on campus was in possession of a gun, the administration and school resource officer responded immediately isolating the student and taking possession of the gun.

The assistant principal said there was no threat made to against the students or staff and the student has been taken into custody and recommended for expulsion.

As a precautionary measure, Hughes Academy will have extra district personnel on campus for the rest of the day, according to officials.

The assistant principal asked parents to please remind their students that weapons and look-alikes should never be brought to school and that anytime they see or hear something that concerns them, they should immediately report it to an adult in the building.