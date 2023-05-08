SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A student was detained Monday morning after bringing a toy gun to an Upstate middle school in Spartanburg County.

Spartanburg School District Three said around 11:15 a.m., a Clifdale Middle School student showed three other students the object in the bathroom.

The students immediately reported the student to the administration.

Officials said the student was detained and removed from the campus.

All students and staff are safe and no one was harmed during the incident.