Lights and sirens are seen atop a patrol vehicle in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A 12th-grade student died after a head-on collision that occurred Thursday afternoon in Hendersonville.

Henderson County Public Schools said Madison Crawford was a student at North Henderson High School.

An 11th-grade student, Kimisa Buchanan, and Robert “Xander” Lunsford, a 2022 graduate, were also in the vehicle at the time of the crash according to the school district.

Both were transported to the hospital where they remain at this time.

The district said school psychologists, school social workers and school counselors of the crisis team are available to provide support for students and staff affected by the loss.