Student facing charges after taking gun to Gaffney MS, police say

GAFFNEY, S.C. (WSPA) – A Gaffney Middle School student was arrested Thursday after school officials said the student took a gun to school.

School officials said a student told the principal another student had a handgun at the school.

No threats were made, but law enforcement officers were called to the school.

Gaffney Police said the student is a 14-year-old boy.

The student was arrested and charges are pending.

Cherokee County School District officials released the following statement: