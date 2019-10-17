Student facing charges after taking gun to Gaffney MS, police say

GAFFNEY, S.C. (WSPA) – A Gaffney Middle School student was arrested Thursday after school officials said the student took a gun to school.
School officials said a student told the principal another student had a handgun at the school.
No threats were made, but law enforcement officers were called to the school.
Gaffney Police said the student is a 14-year-old boy.
The student was arrested and charges are pending.
Cherokee County School District officials released the following statement:
Student safety is always our first priority in Cherokee County School District. Today, a student notified the Principal of Gaffney Middle School that another student was in possession of a handgun. No threat was made. Law enforcement officials were notified and quickly responded. The student was arrested and taken into custody, pending charges, and will be disciplined according to our discipline code.
An Alert Now message has been delivered to parents, notifying them of the incident and that the building is safe. We would like to commend our Gaffney Middle School Administrators, Law Enforcement, and the student who came forward, for their attention and action in this matter. It is imperative that all stakeholders remain vigilant in identifying and reporting these potential threats for the safety of our students and community.