Student, officer injured in another high school shooting in Wisconsin

OSHKOSH, Wis. (AP) – Police say there’s been another shooting at a Wisconsin high school in which an armed student was confronted by a police officer.

Oshkosh police say both were injured and transported to hospitals.

The shooting happened Tuesday morning at Oshkosh West High School.

It follows a similar shooting at Waukesha South High School in which a police officer shot an armed male student in a classroom Monday morning.

