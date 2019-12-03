1  of  2
Closings
Haywood County Schools Madison County Schools - NC

Student, officer injured in another high school shooting in Wisconsin

News

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Bullet Shell Casing Shooting Generic

OSHKOSH, Wis. (AP) – Police say there’s been another shooting at a Wisconsin high school in which an armed student was confronted by a police officer.

Oshkosh police say both were injured and transported to hospitals.

The shooting happened Tuesday morning at Oshkosh West High School.

It follows a similar shooting at Waukesha South High School in which a police officer shot an armed male student in a classroom Monday morning.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Home for the Holidays
Color Your Weather
Dollywood Ticket Giveaway
Pro Football Challenge
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store