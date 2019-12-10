Student speaks out following fight at Mauldin High School

MAULDIN, S.C. (WSPA)–Dozens of students at Mauldin High School witnessed a violent fight in the cafeteria last week. Junior Alyssa Karr is just one of them.

“It was just chaos people running across the cafeteria standing on tables and standing on chairs,” said Karr.

She and dozens of other students taking Snapchat videos of the incident, which have circulated quickly.

“Within minutes you could click through your stories and see tons of them everywhere,” said Karr.

Karr says it’s this and other recent incidents at the school that have her feeling uneasy.

“It was pretty scary to watch because you can’t tell what’s happening or what’s going on or if anyone has something that could cause danger to other students,” said Karr.

A Greenville County Schools spokesperson confirms the videos are in fact from Friday’s fight. District officials say seven students were arrested following the fight and since then tensions have calmed.

Even so, the fight left some staff injured. Officials say it’s always up to staff if they can safely intervene in a fight, but will support them if they get hurt.

Karr saying she thinks there are ways for the school to be safer.

“When you come to the door check a bag set up a system of a male officer and a female officer so everyone is comfortable with how that’s done.”

She says all students should be able to come to school without being scared.

“If i’m not feeling safe in my school then who else is?”

District officials suggest any student who feels unsafe at school bring it to the attention of a staff member. They also have had extra staff on hand at the high school since the fight.