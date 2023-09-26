NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A student was stabbed with a knife during a fight at Stall High School on Monday afternoon.

The fight happened in a hallway during the lunch hour, according to several witnesses.

School resource officers responded to an altercation in the school and learned that one student had been stabbed, according to Harve Jacobs, public information officer for the North Charleston Police Department.

Jacobs said the student responsible for the stabbing was arrested and charged with having a weapon on school grounds.

In a message to the school community, Stall High School Principal Steve Larson said the EMS transported one student to an area hospital for treatment while another student involved in the fight was quickly detained by law enforcement.

“We believe this situation was connected to an earlier interaction related to one of the individuals involved; this was not random nor a school-wide threat,” said Principal Larson.

“I want to make clear there is absolutely no room for this kind of action at Stall, and we will follow the district’s disciplinary protocol to address this matter thoroughly. At the same time, I ask for your support and patience as the police investigate the situation, address the incident with our district security team, and implement a response plan,” he added.

The district is making support sources and resources available to anyone who needs it.

“In the meantime, the school counseling team and representatives from the district’s Crisis Team are here to support every student and staff member and provide them with whatever they need to process today’s events,” said Larson.

R.B. Stall High School will have an eLearning day on Tuesday, September 26 so that staff can meet and receive protocol and relevant information related to Monday’s fight.

All afterschool activities for Monday, September 25, 2023, and Tuesday, September 26, 2023, are canceled.

An investigation into the altercation is ongoing. North Charleston PD said they remain in communication with the Charleston County School District and will have additional officers on campus was students return.