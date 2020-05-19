Students attending 21 CEP schools in Greenville Co. are eligible for Meals-to-You food program

FILE – In this Thursday, May 4, 2017 file photo, a third-grader punches in her student identification to pay for a meal at Gonzales Community School in Santa Fe, N.M. The Trump administration is proposing a rollback of nutrition guidelines for federal school meals programs that had been promoted by Michelle Obama as part of her campaign to combat child obesity. (AP Photo/Morgan Lee, file)

GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Greenville County Schools officials said students attending 21 Community Eligibility Provision schools are eligible to receive weekday breakfasts and lunches through the Meals-to-You Program.

The program will provide two weeks’ worth of meals to children at a time attending the 21 CEP schools, delivered right to their door.

According to the release, parents must register their child in the program by Sunday, May 24 to participate.

School officials said parents do not have to complete free and reduced meal applications to receive the meals.

The following are schools eligible for the program:

Alexander Elementary

Armstrong Elementary

Berea Elementary

Chandler Creek Elementary

Cherrydale Elementary

Duncan Chapel Elementary

East North Street Academy

Grove Elementary

Hollis Elementary

Monaview Elementary

Slater-Marietta Elementary

Sue Cleveland Elementary

Thomas E. Kerns Elementary

Welcome Elementary

Westcliffe Elementary

Berea High

Carolina High

Berea Middle

Lakeview Middle

Tanglewood Middle

West Greenville School

To sign up for the Meals-to-You program, click here.