Students attending 21 CEP schools in Greenville Co. are eligible for Meals-to-You food program

GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Greenville County Schools officials said students attending 21 Community Eligibility Provision schools are eligible to receive weekday breakfasts and lunches through the Meals-to-You Program.

The program will provide two weeks’ worth of meals to children at a time attending the 21 CEP schools, delivered right to their door.

According to the release, parents must register their child in the program by Sunday, May 24 to participate.

School officials said parents do not have to complete free and reduced meal applications to receive the meals.

The following are schools eligible for the program:

  • Alexander Elementary
  • Armstrong Elementary
  • Berea Elementary
  • Chandler Creek Elementary 
  • Cherrydale Elementary
  • Duncan Chapel Elementary
  • East North Street Academy
  • Grove Elementary
  • Hollis Elementary
  • Monaview Elementary
  • Slater-Marietta Elementary
  • Sue Cleveland Elementary
  • Thomas E. Kerns Elementary
  • Welcome Elementary
  • Westcliffe Elementary
  • Berea High
  • Carolina High
  • Berea Middle
  • Lakeview Middle
  • Tanglewood Middle
  • West Greenville School

To sign up for the Meals-to-You program, click here.

