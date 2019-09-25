Students gather at school flagpoles for annual prayer events

September 25, 2019 is the annual “see you at the pole” event being celebrated in schools across our area.

Students typically gather at their schools flagpole to pray or sing hymns before classes start.

This is generally part of the larger global week of student prayer.

American SYATP events typically happen on the third Wednesday of every September.

SYATP.com details how the events began in 1990 in the United States were public schools cannot sponsor prayers. You can find more information there.

https://syatp.com/