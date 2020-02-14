Students host special needs gala at Elk’s Lodge for Valentine’s Day

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – The student body leaders at East Hendersonville High School spent their Valentine’s Day in a very special way.

They spent all morning spreading love by dancing, laughing, eating and giving gifts to special needs students in the Hendersonville area.

The student leaders held their first annual special needs gala at Elks Lodge, and they say this event could not have happened without their donations.

Jovanny Garcia, student body president said dedicating Valentine’s Day to special needs students is a yearly tradition.

“We have this tradition that we do every year that we dedicate this day for our special needs kids around the county and we get them together and make this their day and they love it,” Garcia said.

Love was definitely in the air and the everyone had a blast on the dance floor, faculty included.

Even the student leaders showed off their cool dance moves.

The students participated in several activities throughout the day such as face painting, drawing, creating beaded jewelry and lets not forget more dancing.

Faculty and staff from the different schools…all collaborated for a successful love filled event something they plan to do every year from now on.

To volunteer or donate to help the special needs community in Hendersonville, reach out to East Hendersonville High School or Elks’s Lodge.