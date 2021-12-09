Students safe after incident involving Spartanburg Co. school bus

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Students are safe after an incident involving a Spartanburg County school bus on Thursday morning.

A Spartanburg One school bus transporting students from Inman area schools (Bus 1 – IES, IIS, MMS, and CHS) has been involved in a minor incident near Mabry Middle School, according to Spartanburg School District One officials. This is near Oakland Avenue in Inman.

They say all students are safe and are being evaluated by EMS for precautionary measures. Students on the bus will be taken to Mabry Middle School until law enforcement gives clearance for the bus to continue the route.