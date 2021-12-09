Students safe after incident involving Spartanburg Co. school bus

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
school bus closings delays generic-big_384093

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Students are safe after an incident involving a Spartanburg County school bus on Thursday morning.

A Spartanburg One school bus transporting students from Inman area schools (Bus 1 – IES, IIS, MMS, and CHS) has been involved in a minor incident near Mabry Middle School, according to Spartanburg School District One officials. This is near Oakland Avenue in Inman.

They say all students are safe and are being evaluated by EMS for precautionary measures. Students on the bus will be taken to Mabry Middle School until law enforcement gives clearance for the bus to continue the route.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Standouts
Ask the Expert
First Responder Friday
Find A Job
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store