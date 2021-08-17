Students shine at East North Street Academy as new school year begins

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Greenville County Schools returned for the fall of 2021. Students at East North Street Academy began the year with a theme surrounding celebrating every student as a star movie theme.

GCSD has information on their website and that they sent out to parents and guardians detailing procedures and policies for the upcoming school year.

This includes a policy about optional, but not mandatory, mask wearing, social distancing efforts and quarantining for students who don’t feel well.

Principal Dawn Hooker at East North Street Academy said elementary age students benefit from learning in the classroom with the teacher as their advocate. Teamwork also helps the students learn valuable life skills and new ideas, Hooker said.