Study: 90 percent of employees admit they go to work with cold, flu symptoms

(CBS Newspath) – We all know the familiar refrain: If you’re sick, stay home!

But why do millions of Americans choose to go to work instead of calling out sick?

With the dreaded cold and flu season fast approaching, many Americans with fevers, coughs, and runny noses will be forced to make a decision: Go to work sick or stay at home.

New research from the staffing firm, Accountemps, finds 90 percent of employees admit they’ve come to the office with cold or flu symptoms.

Most of those who reported to the office say they did so because they had too much work on their plate, didn’t want to use sick time or felt pressure from their employer to come in.

“When you think of unemployment rates being at its historical low, it is conceivable that workers do go to work because of limited resources in that company, as well as …tight deadlines that they have,” Robert Deosingh said.

Among the 28 U.S. cities in the study, Charlotte, Miami, Austin, Chicago and Cincinnati are the Top 5 cities where employees show up sick.

According to the study, bosses should set the example when sick by taking time off and encouraging employees to work from home.

Researchers also suggest workers who feel sick think twice before pushing themselves too hard. They say the key is to relax, rest and re-charge.

Accountemps suggests managers could offer employees with minor ailments the opportunity to work from home or bring in temps to handle the work-load.