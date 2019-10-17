Study: 95 percent of tested baby foods contain toxic metals

(CNN NEWSOURCE) – When you feed your baby, you may also be serving up mega-doses of lead, arsenic and mercury.

A new investigative study found these toxic heavy metals in many of the foods produced and marketed for babies.

One-hundred sixty-eight baby foods from major manufacturers were tested and:

  • 95 percent contained lead
  • 73 percent contained contained arsenic
  • 75 percent contained cadmium
  • 32 percent contained mercury

Even in trace amounts, those chemicals are linked to impaired brain development in children.

The worst offenders were baby foods made with rice, sweet potatoes and fruit juices.

The negative brain impacts of these chemicals worsen with repeated exposure.

Physicians suggest pureed vegetables, salmon, peanut-butter oatmeal and avocado as safe baby foods.

They also say meats are better sources of nutrients than rice cereals.

