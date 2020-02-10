Study: Babies born in U.S. showing average weight drop

(CNN NEWSOURCE) – Newborns in the U.S. don’t weigh what they used to.

Research published last month from the University of Colorado at Boulder shows the average birth weight of babies from 1990 to 2013 went down more than two ounces.

Researchers attributed the drop in birth weight to shorter pregnancies due to more women scheduling to be induced or have C-sections.

The percentage of births by C-section grew from 25 percent in 1990 to 31 percent in 2013, and inductions grew from 12 percent to 29 percent.

Despite the lower birth weight, the average baby today is still well above the weight considered to be low or at risk for health problems.