Study finds there are 3 billion fewer birds since 1970

FILE – This April 14, 2019 file photo shows a western meadowlark in the Rocky Mountain Arsenal National Wildlife Refuge in Commerce City, Colo. According to a study released on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, North America’s skies are lonelier and quieter as nearly 3 billion fewer wild birds soar in the air than in 1970. Some of the most common and recognizable birds are taking the biggest hits, even though they are not near disappearing yet. The population of eastern meadowlarks has shriveled by more than three-quarters with the western meadowlark nearly as hard hit. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

UNITED STATES (WSYR-TV) — A new Cornell study is painting a startling picture of the wild bird population across North America.

Researchers found there are nearly three billion fewer birds now than in 1970. Scientists projected population data using weather radar, 13 different bird surveys going back to 1970 and computer modeling.

Researchers say the thinning of flocks is happening right before our eyes, but it’s so slow, we don’t often notice.

“One year you might get 10 robins in your yard, the next you might get nine, but then a year later you might get 12 because your neighbor’s birds are coming over as well and they’re feeding on your bushes. So, it’s actually one of those things that’s hard to detect as an individual,” said Mike Parr of the American Bird Conservancy.

The results were published in Thursday’s edition of the journal “Science.”

