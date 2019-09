Use Information This content is intended for editorial use only. For other uses, additional clearances may be required.

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA)– Hand Sanitizers may not protect you from germs as much as you think.

A new study from Japanese Researchers found ethanol based hand sanitzer was ineffective at killing the flu virus in mucus unless it was left on for a full four minutes.

The results do contradict other studies which show ethanol based disinfectants can be useful in stopping the spread of germs.