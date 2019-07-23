Study: more people shopping at airports

News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:
GSP airport security line FILE generic_531401

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA)– A new study shows that more people are shopping in airports during their downtime before flights.

Big Brands are also opting to invest in airports, hoping travelers will give in to impulse buys.

Research firm NPD Group found on average travelers have an hour of free time in an airport and that translates to about 30 minutes of shopping time.

Airport shoppers are attracted to unique or exclusive products. They also tend to indulge in luxury goods.

Research experts predict the trend will continue as air travel increases.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Things to Do
Color Your Weather
Racing News
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store