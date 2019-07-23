Study: more people shopping at airports

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA)– A new study shows that more people are shopping in airports during their downtime before flights.

Big Brands are also opting to invest in airports, hoping travelers will give in to impulse buys.

Research firm NPD Group found on average travelers have an hour of free time in an airport and that translates to about 30 minutes of shopping time.

Airport shoppers are attracted to unique or exclusive products. They also tend to indulge in luxury goods.

Research experts predict the trend will continue as air travel increases.