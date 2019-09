SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA)– October is almost here and a new study shows which Halloween Candies are the most popular in the Carolinas.

Candystore.com looked at 12 years of sales data from 2007 – 2018, then broke it down by state.

The top 3 candies in South Carolina are Skittles, Candy Corn, and Butterfingers.

In North Carolina, the top 3 were Reese’s Cups, M&M’s, and Snickers.