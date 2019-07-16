Subdivision residents against proposed expansion

SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)- Residents of a Simpsonville subdivision are concerned about plans to expand their neighborhood.

About two dozen people who live in Copper Creek came to a zoning meeting Monday night to show opposition to a plan to add dozens of new homes and a new road through their neighborhood.

Residents told 7 News the proposed road is their biggest concern about the plan. They said it would bring more traffic to the area, making it dangerous for the many kids who play in the neighborhood.

“We’re very concerned about that,” said Copper Creek resident Ralph Bucci.

Copper Creek sits near the intersection of Scuffletown Road and South Carolina 417. Developer Mungo Homes wants to add 51 lots to the neighborhood.

“The purpose of this is to develop a piece of property that is essentially in between two already approved subdivisions,” said project engineer Waverly Wilkes with Gray Engineering.

The proposed plan would add a road connecting the neighborhood to Scuffletown Road. Some residents said it would bring more traffic into the neighborhood because drivers would use it as a cut through to get around a busy intersection on 417 that’s often backed up.

“Our main concern right now is about the safety of our community,” said Copper Creek resident Laura DiSabatino. “They’re going to funnel all of this new traffic right past our playground, as well as our swimming pool and bus stops.”

According to Wilkes, a traffic study found the road would not have a negative impact on traffic. She said stop signs and the curves in the road would slow drivers and deter them from cutting through the neighborhood.

“They can say anything they want,” DiSabatino said. “Being as a person who lives there, they’re going to cut through our community.”

DiSabatino said her calls and emails to Mungo Homes and the company that manages the neighborhood’s home owners’ association have gone unanswered.

Monday, Mungo Homes developer Todd Sinclair told 7 News that stakeholders are planning on setting up a meeting with the home owners’ association to hear residents’ concerns.

There were no votes on the issue Monday night. The first reading is scheduled for Tuesday, July 16, and a third and final reading is scheduling for Sept. 3.