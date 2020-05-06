Live Now
Watch 7News at 7PM
Closings and Delays
Pleasant Grove Baptist Church-Fountain Inn,SC

Subject of manhunt in Campobello identified, police say

News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Photo Credit: NEWS10

CAMPOBELLO, S.C. (WSPA) – Police have identified the person at the center of a manhunt in Campobello on Wednesday, and say he is not a threat to the community.

The Campobello Police Department announced they were actively on a manhunt for a male on the run after breaking and entering into a home.

They advised residents to lock their doors and stay inside on Wednesday afternoon.

Later, police updated that the subject has been identified and warrants have been issued for his arrest. At this time, the subject is not a threat to the community, police say.

The subject is a white male in his 20s, black hair, thin build and around 6 feet tall.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Ten Moments
Graduate Gallery
Carolina Eats Contest
Livin Upstate Deals
Engagement and Wedding Announcements
Things To Do
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories