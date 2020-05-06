Subject of manhunt in Campobello identified, police say

CAMPOBELLO, S.C. (WSPA) – Police have identified the person at the center of a manhunt in Campobello on Wednesday, and say he is not a threat to the community.

The Campobello Police Department announced they were actively on a manhunt for a male on the run after breaking and entering into a home.

They advised residents to lock their doors and stay inside on Wednesday afternoon.

Later, police updated that the subject has been identified and warrants have been issued for his arrest. At this time, the subject is not a threat to the community, police say.

The subject is a white male in his 20s, black hair, thin build and around 6 feet tall.