Pickens County, S.C. (WSPA)- It’s an opportunity to learn more about suicide prevention and risks with an entire day of training in Easley.

It’s happening on March 18 from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. at the Dream Center located at 111 Hillcrest Drive Suite A.

The event is open to the entire community and it includes a free day of training with the Armed Forces Mission.

Participants will walk away knowing:

How to identify the risk factors for suicide

How to engage someone you think may be at risk

How to ask the indirect questions of “Hey, how are you doing? What’s going on?”

Practice active listening to what they share; building rapport

Ask the hard question, “Are you thinking about killing yourself?”

How to keep them safe until they can get the help they need

To register, search “Upstate Suicide Prevention Training” on Facebook and hit the blue “sign up” button or click here.