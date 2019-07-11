Suicides among leading cause of death for SC children

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA)- Each year a special committee assigned to review child deaths in the state publishes a report looking at unexpected, unexplained, suspicious, and criminal deaths.

The report studied the causes of death in an attempt to prevent deaths in the future.

The most recent child fatality report shows that unsafe sleeping conditions, suicide and firearms are among the leading causes of death in children in the state.

Some key findings of the report show almost half of the deaths reviewed by the Child Fatality Advisory Committee during the designated 2017-2018 period were infants less than 12 months old, most due to unsafe sleeping habits.

There were 39 deaths related to some type of firearm.

Suicide was the leading cause of death for children ages 11-14 and 2 children in the 5- 10 year old age bracket committed suicide.

The director of the Department of Children’s Advocacy offered ways the state can address these numbers.

“I think they have great ideas about ways we can be more in the community. When I say “We” mean we the state. We have to meet people where they are rather than having stations set up for them to call in or come to offices actually have people they can go to when their in crisis,” said Amanda Whittle.

In all of the age groups, the majority of the deaths were classified as accidental, followed by undetermined causes and then suicide.