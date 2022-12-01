SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) — Sully’s Steamers, the bagel sandwich chain popular in the Carolinas, has opened a restaurant in Spartanburg.
The new sandwich shop is located at the Hub in Spartanburg, 578 N. Church Street.
Sully’s Steamers opens in Spartanburg (Courtesy: Sully’s Steamers)
by: Scott Den Herder
Posted:
Updated:
SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) — Sully’s Steamers, the bagel sandwich chain popular in the Carolinas, has opened a restaurant in Spartanburg.
The new sandwich shop is located at the Hub in Spartanburg, 578 N. Church Street.